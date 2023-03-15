Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expands By 15.2%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 326,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
