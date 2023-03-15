Short Interest in Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Increases By 23.8%

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Permex Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OILCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 6,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928. Permex Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.