Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rises By 17.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safran presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 172,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.