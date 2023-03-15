Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Increases By 34.4%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 88,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BFS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 968.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

