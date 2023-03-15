Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 29.3%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 75,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solitario Zinc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Stock Performance

XPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 59,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,570. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.98.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

