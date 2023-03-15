Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Rises By 26.4%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vince Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.72. Vince has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Vince had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 64.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.56 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $9,598,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

