Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 9.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
