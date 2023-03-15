Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 9.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 530,084 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

