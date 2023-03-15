Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $212.70 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00312775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00598001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00075323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00506542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,577,922,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.