Siacoin Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $226.64 million and $29.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,716.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00327027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00605564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00078760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00520115 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,576,632,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

