Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Raised by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 108.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $328.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.95.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

