SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SILV opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 242,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

