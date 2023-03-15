SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

SILV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,548,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 242,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 178,461 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 150,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

