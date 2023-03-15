SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %
SILV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,548,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on SILV shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
