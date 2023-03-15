Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.49 and last traded at C$4.49. 149,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.
Sirius XM Canada Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49.
Sirius XM Canada Company Profile
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc is an audio entertainment company. The Company is a subscription-based media company, which is engaged in establishing and operating a Canadian satellite radio service. It broadcasts over 130 satellite radio channels. The Company broadcasts music, sports, talk, entertainment and other content on a subscription fee basis in Canada.
