Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 2,447,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,626,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

