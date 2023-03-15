Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $213.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.10 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 4,104,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,415. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.28.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $248,574. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

