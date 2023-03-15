Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Smartsheet stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.07. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

