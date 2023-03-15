Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 3,470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 8,601,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,844,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

