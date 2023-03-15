Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 6,904 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.41. 14,687,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,020,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

