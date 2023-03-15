Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 1,003,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,222. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.