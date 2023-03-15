Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 244 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 53,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

