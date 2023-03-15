Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 4,650 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.46% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 316,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 232,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ONEQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,976. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

