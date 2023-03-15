Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.05 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $114.05 million and approximately $18.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,415,530,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,415,593,072 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

