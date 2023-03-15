Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 2,914,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,814. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

