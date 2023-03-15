Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
SQM stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 2,914,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,814. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Stories
