SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Update

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 477.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

