Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 137,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,566. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

