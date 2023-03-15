Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 235,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,788. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

