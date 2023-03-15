S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of S&P Global worth $177,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

SPGI opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

