Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 5%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. 11,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 25,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

