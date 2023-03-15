Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 4,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

About Sparkline Intangible Value ETF

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

