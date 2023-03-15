Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 576,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 728,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DALXF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 19,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,649. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

