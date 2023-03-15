SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

