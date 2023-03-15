SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 1,842,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,486. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

