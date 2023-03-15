SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Position Reduced by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,657,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 576,731 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 217,098 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,010,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $30.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.