SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Gap Up to $30.23

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $30.97. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 1,992,088 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

