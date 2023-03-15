SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,857 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

