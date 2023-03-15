SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $678.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

