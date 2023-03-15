SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the average volume of 6,816 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. 5,801,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

