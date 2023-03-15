SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,782,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,394% from the previous session’s volume of 84,166 shares.The stock last traded at $49.07 and had previously closed at $51.61.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $711.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

