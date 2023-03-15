Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.66).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

LON:SPT traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.17). 2,461,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 170.90 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 294 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,369.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

In other news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,846.34). In other news, insider Bill Thomas bought 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($60,846.34). Also, insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,638.03). Insiders have acquired 42,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,936 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

