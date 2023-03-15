Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $11.76

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $12.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 81,167 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

