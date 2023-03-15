Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $11.76

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $12.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 81,167 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Sportradar Group Trading Down 12.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.
About Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
