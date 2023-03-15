Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sprinklr worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.86.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

