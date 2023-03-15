St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.43 ($16.65).
STJ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.84) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.33) to GBX 1,460 ($17.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.43) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
St. James’s Place Trading Down 1.0 %
STJ opened at GBX 1,186.50 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,654.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.
St. James’s Place Increases Dividend
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.