St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366.43 ($16.65).

STJ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.84) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.33) to GBX 1,460 ($17.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.43) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

St. James's Place Trading Down 1.0 %

STJ opened at GBX 1,186.50 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,654.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 904.60 ($11.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

St. James's Place Increases Dividend

About St. James's Place

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 7,361.11%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

