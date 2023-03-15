Starname Price Tops $0.0135 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $16,679.66 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Starname has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

