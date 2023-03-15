Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.78-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

