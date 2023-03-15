Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

