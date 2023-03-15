Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.02

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 13646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sterling Check Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sterling Check Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

