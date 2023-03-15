Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.02

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 13646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
