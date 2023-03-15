STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 3.2 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

