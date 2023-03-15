STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics makes up 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

