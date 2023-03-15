StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also

