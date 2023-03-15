StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

