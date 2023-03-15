StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $169,080.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.