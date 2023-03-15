StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
