StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources Stock Performance

Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star is an established gold mining company that owns and operates the Wassa underground mine in Ghana, West Africa. Listed on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Ghanaian Stock Exchange, Golden Star is focused on delivering strong margins and free cash flow. Since winning the PDAC 2018 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award, Golden Star has remained committed to leaving a positive and sustainable legacy in its areas of operation.

